Snohomish County Sheriff's Office: Former 'Love After Lockup' star arrested after hit-and-run investigation

A local star from the WE tv show "Love After Lockup" is in trouble with the law again after a spokesperson for the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says he was arrested last week.

The sheriff's office says Antoine Dwane Whitaker is accused of being involved in a felony hit-and-run at 180th and Snohomish Ave in early May and was arrested after a week-long search. He also made his first appearance in Snohomish County court last week.

Whitaker was featured in the reality TV show alongside his love interest, Lacey, during season four. "Love After Lockup" follows the lives of men and women who form romantic relationships with people on the outside while behind bars, then the couples try to make it work once they are released.

On May 8 of this year, deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office started looking for Whitaker after the crash occurred off of 180th.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office posted a set of images on May 8 of a man who was accused of being involved in the hit-and-run, heading into the woods.

The post indicated that the man "fled on foot" and stated that a "K-9 track was unsuccessful." Deputies also warned the public that, "the suspect is possibly armed with a handgun," and urged people to call 911 if they spotted him.

Shortly after the images started circulating, tips started rolling in and authorities began to look into Whitaker. However, it took some time to locate him.

Jail records show that he was arrested and booked into jailon May 17. Court documents show the arrest was for violations stemming from the May 8 incident, including probable cause for, a "Hit and Run Accident / Injury" and "displaying a weapon."

In addition, on March 17, 2023, court documents show that Whitaker was also accused of other violations including, unlawful possession of a firearm and a controlled substance.

Court documents also showed that a preliminary appearance happened on May 18 and prosecutors made a motion for $100,000 bail. Meantime, the defense requested bail at $10,000. It was ultimately set at $50,000.

The Washington State Patrol reports that Whitaker's past history with the law includes convictions in 2018 and 2014 for possession of a stolen vehicle, DUI and resisting arrest, among other offenses.