SPD investigates crash-and-grab burglary at Greenwood pot shop

Police are investigating after a pot shop in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood was targeted in a crash-and-grab burglary on Tuesday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 2 a.m., police responded to a burglary at a pot shop near the corner of 3rd Ave. NW and NW 85th St.

When the police arrived, they found a damaged vehicle partially blocking the sidewalk, resting perpendicular to the business’ smashed-in doors. Investigators later determined the car was unreported as stolen.

Officers contacted a keyholder from the business who confirmed the items were stolen, but an exact amount and value have not yet been determined. Investigators estimate the business lost between $5,000-$10,000 worth of products.

Authorities believe there were five to six suspects involved. They are described as being light-skinned Black men in their late teens or early 20s. They were all wearing face masks and various colored sweat clothing.

The SPD says the suspects were seen leaving the area in two vehicles, a silver sedan and a black sedan.

This is a developing story.