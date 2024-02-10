SPD investigating homicide in Yesler Terrace neighborhood

Seattle Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police say they received a call from a passerby around 7 a.m. about a man that was down in an alley near the King County Child and Family Justice Center.

Officers arriving at the scene located the body of a man in his 50's with serious head trauma.

Seattle Police secured the scene and homicide detectives arrived shortly after. The Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance video in the area or information on this incident to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.