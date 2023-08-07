SPD: Man arrested after holding woman hostage with gun

Police arrested a man Monday for holding a woman hostage with a gun in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood.

According to SPD, it happened at a residence near Third Ave SW and 85th St. Police had the block closed off for several hours during investigation.

SPD said the call came in about 9:40 a.m. Someone called 911 to say there was a man with a gun in the area. When officers arrived, they developed probable cause to arrest the suspect for felony harassment.

According to police, the suspect is a 34-year-old man who was holding a woman hostage.

Officers set up a perimeter around the home. They later called in the SWAT Team and a hostage negotiator. The suspect started to talk after a couple of hours, and police eventually arrested him.

FOX 13 News talked to one man, Jerry, who lives in the lot where the investigation was taking place. He didn't seem too shaken by what happened.

"During the night, there's a lot of violence," Jerry said. "There's a lot of screaming and yelling. A lot of people get beat up here. This is a bad place."

According to police, the suspect knows the woman. Officers said she is in her late 20s. It's unclear if either the suspect or the woman live in the home.

Police haven't released info on who the suspect is or the woman who was held hostage, but officers said no one was hurt.

This is a developing story, and more details will be shared as they become available.