SPD: Man arrested after stabbing woman inside his Central District apartment

Police arrested a man who stabbed another woman inside his Central District Apartment early Saturday morning.

At around 5 a.m., police responded to an apartment near the corner of Hiawatha Pl. S and S Charles St. for reports of a stabbing. The 911 caller said the 33-year-old victim was being taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The victim’s injuries were life-threatening, but authorities say she is now in stable condition.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the victim and her friend were inside the 32-year-old suspect’s apartment when he grabbed a knife and stabbed her. He then escaped by jumping out of a second story window.

When police arrived, they surrounded the apartment, but the suspect refused to get out. SPD officers then called their Hostage Negotiation Team as well as a SWAT team for assistance.

The SPD says a warrant was issued for the suspect’s arrest, and he was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of assault.

This is a developing story.