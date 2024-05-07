Starbucks adds boba-inspired drinks to menu

Starbucks is kicking off summer a little early with its new lineup of boba-inspired beverages.

The coffee chain announced on Tuesday its latest menu additions include Summer-Berry, Summer-Berry with Lemonade, and Summer Skies drinks.

The drinks feature a sweet and summery blend of raspberry, blueberry and blackberry combined with water, lemonade or coconut milk poured over a layer of raspberry flavored pearls.

Customers can now order the new drinks at U.S. stores for a limited time.

"We started out thinking about summer moments like hanging out by the pool and having a barbecue with friends. We have never had a blue beverage, but when we first created the recipe, the color really captured the feeling we were going for – reminiscent of long, summer days and bright skies for everyone to enjoy," said Starbucks beverage developer Simon Vuong.

Starbucks is also introducing new food items with fruity flavors – an Orange Cream Cake Pop and Pineapple Cloud Cake. The White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew also returns to the menu for the second time.

At Starbucks Reserve stores, there will be a new Pineapple Rum Float, Zucchini & Burrata Pizza and a Strawberry Lemon Tart on the menu.

