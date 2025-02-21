Stolen vintage collectibles found in UPS impersonator's car in Pierce County, WA

The Brief On Sunday, a woman was arrested for burglary while wearing a bogus UPS uniform. She has been booked into jail for multiple felonies. During a search of her vehicle, deputies in Pierce County found unique items they hope to return to their owners.



Deputies are learning more about the woman accused of using a bogus UPS delivery uniform to carry out burglaries over the weekend.

Stolen items found include items such as comic books, old film cameras, stamp collections, or a vintage replica World War II firearm. PCSD asks anyone who knows the righftul owners to come forward as soon as possible.

On Friday, Feb. 21, Pierce County Deputy Carly Cappetto released a video talking about the arrest and showing some of the items recovered from the suspects' car.

What they're saying:

"The suspect’s vehicle had been taken for a search warrant due to suspected stolen property inside the vehicle. What was found was incredible," said PCSD.

Pierce County deputies search car of theft suspect.

What you can do:

Any Bonney Lake, Buckley, Orting, and Sumner residents that have experienced a type of burglary and/or are missing vintage collectible items as listed above are urged to come forward as a possible victim so the items can be returned to their rightful owners.

The Source: Information for this report comes from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

