Store owners call for more protections amid string of robberies

Frustrated business owners are calling for increased protections after a string of robberies hit the region.

The crime includes an alarming trend of young, armed suspects holding up convenience stores overnight. Just last week, multiple teenagers were arrested as suspects for several armed robberies between Bothell and Shoreline.

Franchise owner Nipun Prashar said he has dealt with petty theft at his stores before, but never an armed robbery. With the dangerous trend hitting the region, he said he worries if one of his locations could be the next target.

"I can’t think of sleeping at night, and I’m losing sleep, because I got employees who are working. I’m worried," said Prashar. "They don’t even want to go to work. Think about what a mental situation that employee goes through that say, ‘I could have been killed just for, like, an $18 an hour job.’"

Armed robbers also hit stores in communities including Renton, Auburn and Federal Way. Prashar said store owners like him have been working very closely with city leaders and local police departments to find safety solutions.

"Listen to us, listen to our concerns and see whatever they can help on their side," said Prashar.

Prashar said store owners have also been speaking with 7-Eleven corporate officials on increased safety measures. Ideas include leaving less money in the register at night and hiring security.

"We’ve all thought about closing at nighttime. But I don’t think that’s feasible because we’re in a convenience business. And when everybody is not around, we’re here to serve the customer. And if we just shut the door then where are customers going to go?" said Prashar.

In many of the armed robberies throughout the region, they all appear to have a theme.

"Mostly what we’ve heard is these are young kids, they’re under 18," said Prashar. "These kids probably need to be pursued as an adult. I think we need to prosecute them as an adult because these are no jokes. You cannot hold somebody at gunpoint and take whatever smokes you can grab."

The franchise owner said he would like to see more kids get involved in youth programs. He said he worries the armed robberies could be a growing trend as summer break draws nearer. Prashar said he fears the suspects could rob entrepreneurs like him of their American dream.

"Mostly, we are from all over different parts of the world. We come here, we save a little bit of money, invest in the businesses and then expand. So overall is thinking that we can’t do this anymore is kind of like a nightmare for us," said Prashar.