5 teens arrested for using stolen vehicle in string of armed robberies

Police have arrested five teens who they say used a stolen vehicle in a string of armed robberies across King County before leading police on a chase from Bothell to Shoreline in that vehicle.

On April 26 around 3:30 a.m., Shoreline police were called to help Bothell officers with a chase involving a white Jeep Cherokee that matched the description of a vehicle connected to a string of robberies overnight.

According to police, the car may have been involved in an armed robbery in Bellevue earlier in the morning. They told FOX 13 three armed suspects entered a 7-Eleven on Bellevue Way and Main Street at about 2:53 a.m., fired shots into the ceiling and got away with some cash.

There were other robberies that same night that may have been linked.

Investigators said officers chased the suspect vehicle through the city of Bothell and during the pursuit, multiple shots were fired from the suspect vehicle. No officers were injured. Officers did not return fire.

The hicle in Shoreline and ran off.

Around 7 a.m. that day, two suspects were taken into custody in Bothell. One was a 17-year-old boy and the other was a 17-year-old girl.

By 9 a.m. all five suspects were under arrest and taken into custody.

The suspects were all teens, ranging in age from 15 to 17 years old.

Officers recovered one stolen vehicle along with other evidence, which included two firearms. One of those was stolen.

The current charges from Bothell Police are preliminary and related to eluding, driving a stolen vehicle, and multiple shots fired from a vehicle.