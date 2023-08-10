Suspect arrested after murders just hours apart in Marysville, Edmonds

Deputies chased down and arrested a suspect accused of murdering a man in Marysville early Thursday morning, then killing a woman just hours later in Edmonds.

According to the Marysville Police Department (MPD), at around 4 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2600 block of 164th St. NE. This area is near Twin Lakes Landing by I-5.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The MPD says the suspect is believed to be involved in another homicide that happened in Edmonds at around 7 a.m.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), deputies were called a home near the corner of 48th Pl W and Hidden Forest Dr. near Big Gulch Park in unincorporated Edmonds.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they saw the suspect trying to drive away – leading deputies on a chase into Mukilteo.

Meanwhile, other deputies entered the home to find a woman dead and two other victims with life-threatening injuries. Both victims, a man and a woman, were taken to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities say two young children were inside the home during the shooting. Both were uninjured, and were taken away from the area until Child Protective Services finds a temporary placement for them.

After investigating the scene in Edmonds, deputies learned that the suspect stole a car registered to the home of his victims.

The SCSO says their deputies chased the suspect for a short time before he ditched his car and took off running.

K-9 units were called in, and the Washington State Patrol’s helicopter spotted the suspect hiding nearby. The 31-year-old suspect was taken into custody, and authorities say there is no longer an ongoing threat to the community at this time.

Authorities say this is an active investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting in Marysville is asked to contact the MPD at 360-363-8300.

Those with information about the shooting in Edmonds are asked to call the SCSO tip line at 425-388-3845.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.