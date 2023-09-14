Docs: Fingerprints, phone lead to arrest of man accused of breaking in, attempting to rape sleeping woman

article

Seattle Police have arrested a man accused of breaking into a woman's apartment and attempting to rape her while she was asleep.

24-year-old Jaylen Tyrique Johnson was arrested and booked into jail on Sept. 11 for first-degree attempted rape.

According to charging documents, in early August Johnson broke into the apartment in the middle of the night where a woman was sleeping. He stood over her, pulled the covers from her and attempted to force her legs open several times, charging docs say.

The victim fought back and screamed, and he told her to "shut up or he would kill her," documents say. He struck her in the ribs, body and face, leaving a cut on her forehead, bruising on her body and swelling to her face.

She kicked and scratched Johnson, and was eventually able to escape and run to her neighbor for help, charging docs say. According to documents, her face was covered in blood and she was going in and out of consciousness. Her injuries required stitches at the hospital.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Seattle Police seek help locating attempted rape suspect, reward offered

According to documents, Johnson ran from the apartment. He was only identified later in August when his fingerprints matched those collected at the scene, and his description was matched to the victim description and surveillance video.

Johnson is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Sept. 20 for first-degree attempted rape. He is being held on $600,000 bail.