Seattle Police seek help locating attempted rape suspect

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted in King County for attempted rape. Authorities believe he may be in the Redmond or Issaquah area.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), their Sexual Assault Unit detectives are searching for 24-year-old Jaylen Tyrique Johnson.

Authorities say in early August, officers responded to a 911 call from a victim, who said an unknown man got into her apartment and tried to rape her.

She fought back and was seriously injured.

After investigating, SPD detectives were able to identify Johnson as the suspect.

He is described as being 5’10", weighing around 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and dark hair.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his whereabouts are asked to call 911, or contact the SPD’s Sexual Assault Unit at 206-639-3007.

This is a developing story.