Suspect charged for alleged kidnapping, sexual assault of a woman at gunpoint in Normandy Park

A man is being held in King County Jail on $925,000 bail after he allegedly kidnapped a random woman at gunpoint and forced her to perform sex acts, according to Normandy Park police.

The assault occurred on Oct. 23, when a woman was walking her dog just after 6 p.m. near 1600 SW 170th Street. According to her boyfriend, she was letting the dog out and was expected back in a few minutes. She had also put in a food delivery order right before she left. She did not take her phone with her.

After being gone for more than an hour, her boyfriend called 911.

According to court documents, the woman was walking her dog when a man pulled up next to her and asked for directions. When she went to help him, he pointed a gun at her and said he would shoot her if she didn't get in the car with him.

He continued to hold the gun to her head as he drove a short distance away and parked.

The suspect then sexually assaulted the woman, court documents say. Documents indicate that the woman faked a panic attack to try and escape. She was able to run off and hid in some bushes with her dog until the suspect's vehicle left.

In October, Normandy Park Police Chief Dan Yourkoski told FOX 13 that a sexual assault of this kind is ‘very rare.'

"Usually, sexual assaults involve people that know each other; not usually a stranger and it’s even much rarer in Normandy Park," said Yourkoski. "In the seven years that I’ve been here, we’ve never had anything like this."

A neighbor helped her call 911 and she was taken to a hospital for a sexual assault kit.

Investigators were able to get the suspect's DNA off of the woman, and identified him as Dedrick Mitchell.

In January, Mitchell was arrested and interviewed by police.

Mitchell has been charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree rape. Bail was set at $500,000. An additional $425,000 bail was added for unrelated robbery charges.