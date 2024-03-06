Suspect charged with murder for violently killing Seattle unhoused person with ax

A man accused of violently murdering an unhoused person with an ax is now charged with first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed the charge against 25-year-old suspect Liam Kryger.

In the moments leading to the prosecutors’ decision, community advocates held a silent vigil honoring Daravuth Van. He was the 52-year-old man who was attacked and killed with an ax while sleeping outside in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood.

"His murder, hate crime, impacted the whole community," said Antria Freeman, a founding member of Women in Black and Women’s Housing, Equality, and Enhancement League (WHEEL), both advocacy groups.

According to WHEEL and Women in Black, 32 people experiencing homelessness have died on the streets of King County in 2024.

Members of the groups stood on the steps of Seattle City Hall calling for respect and protection for the unhoused. They stood together to raise awareness about Van’s life and all who have died on the streets while experiencing homelessness.

"We’re here every month, once or twice, sometimes for as many as 30 people who have died in a month," said Pat Simpson, a member of Women in Black.

"One reason we started these vigils is to increase the dignity of homeless people in death and in life," said Freeman, who previously experienced homelessness.

Seattle Police found Van’s body on Feb. 22 in an alley next to Town Hall Seattle.

Detectives said Van was stalked by Kryger before he was violently murdered with an ax as he slept outside.

King County prosecutors argued that suspected killer Kryger has a history of violence, and even threatened his parents and assaulted his brothers, according to court documents.

Charging documents quoted testimony from his mother in 2019, saying, "This is not the first time he has come in our home while we are asleep and threatened us. It has been one year since he came in our home with an ax and stood over our bed and threatened us in our sleep."

Kryger was previously charged in 2018 with assault and criminal trespass. He is now charged with first-degree murder. His bail is set at $5 million, and prosecutors said Kryger is scheduled for an arraignment on March 20th.

Investigators have not revealed a motive behind Kryger’s suspected use of an ax to kill Van. Homeless advocates said this incident reveals a bigger issue causing fear in their community.

"That we continue to allow so many people to be outside and vulnerable and dying so young and unnecessarily is what sends a message to somebody who thinks that it’s alright to target homeless people with violence," said Simpson.

"There were some homeless people up on Capitol Hill who were run over," said Freeman. "Makes us all feel targeted."

"I’m really horrified that a couple of our homeless neighbors have been targeted by people committing seemingly random acts of violence against them for no reason except that they are homeless," said Brigid Hagan, a member of Women in Black.

During their demonstration, the groups called on the Seattle mayor’s office for solutions that would offer them protection. This includes more treatment services, more shelter space, and more affordable housing.

"To the mayor, to city hall, to the county, and beyond. Getting enough affordable housing built and accessible is going to take all those layers of participation. People are on waiting lists for years before something comes up for them," said Simpson. "Leaves that window of vulnerability for people to fall ill, to die, to be targeted by violence."

Advocates said solutions are needed soon before another life is lost on the streets.

"Homeless people are your constituents. Start taking better care of them. Start treating homeless people with respect," said Freeman.

"Our homeless neighbors deserve to be treated with dignity in death. They deserve a whole lot more dignity when they’re alive," said Hagan.