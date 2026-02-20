Video shows arrest of WA car prowl suspect who tried to flee

The Brief A 38-year-old man accused of car prowls across multiple Eastside cities was arrested after deputies shattered his car window during a failed escape attempt. Detectives linked him to identity theft cases in Redmond, Bellevue, Kirkland and King County, and seized stolen IDs, credit cards and other property. He is jailed on $10,000 bail with additional charges possible, while an alleged accomplice has also been charged.



A 38-year-old man accused of breaking into cars across multiple Eastside cities had his own car window shattered as deputies tried to arrest him on Monday.

Body camera video released by the King County Sheriff's Office shows John Hale refusing commands to get out of his vehicle, before backing out of a residential driveway and trying to escape. Deputies broke out his driver's side window but he sped off. They chased his vehicle on foot until he got his car stuck while trying to drive around their patrol SUV's parked at the entrance.

He was removed from the vehicle, cuffed and turned over to Bellevue Police, who have been investigating him for a series of identity theft cases.

Detectives say Hale was wanted in connection with a string of car prowls in Redmond, Bellevue, Kirkland and unincorporated King County.

Court documents show Hale was identified through store security images from a QFC grocery store that allegedly show him using a credit card that was stolen during a car prowl to purchase Visa gift cards on Dec. 31.

Detectives say a viewer submitted a Crime Stoppers tip after recognizing a distinctive tattoo on Hale’s left hand as he used the self-checkout.

In a photo taken after his arrest, Hale is seen sticking out his tongue when asked to show his face.

Court records show he has had 81 warrants for his arrest issued for failing to appear in court. His felony convictions include two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude police.

Hale is being held on $10,000 bail on two counts of second-degree identity theft. Additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

His arraignment is scheduled for February 24.

Detectives also say Hale was committing the car prowls with Hugh Patrick Doherty.

They were committing the prowls while traveling in a white-colored BMW X5 which had stolen plates. Detectives seized it and found stolen personal documents, including driver’s licenses, social security cards, passports, and credit cards, as well as property stolen during the commission of vehicle prowls and residential burglaries.

They also searched a property in Cle Elum where Doherty had been living. Detectives recovered a semi-auto pistol and more property stolen during the commission of vehicle prowls and residential burglaries.

Doherty is charged with nine counts of identity theft, possession of a dangerous weapon, second-degree theft, first-degree malicious mischief and four counts of vehicle prowling.

He posted $10,000 bail and was set free awaiting trial.

