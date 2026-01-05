Suspect wanted in Bellevue ID theft, Issaquah vehicle prowl

The Brief Deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing a woman’s credit cards and using them at Bellevue Square Mall. Investigators say the cards were taken from a parked car at the Poo Poo Point Trailhead and later used at Nordstrom and the Apple Store. The suspect charged more than $7,000; anyone with information is urged to contact the King County Sheriff’s Office or submit an anonymous tip.



The King County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a man suspected of using a woman's stolen credit cards at Bellevue Square Mall.

Detectives say the suspect stole credit cards that were inside a parked car at the Poo Poo Point Trailhead in Issaquah on June 11.

Surveillance video captured the suspect later making purchases with the stolen cards at Nordstrom in Bellevue Square.

The sheriff's office says also made several purchases at the Apple Store, charging over $7,000 in total.

Photos of a suspect in an Issaquah vehicle prowl and Bellevue identity theft case (via King County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect appears to have dark hair, a mustache, and is wearing a gray baseball cap, a gray long-sleeve shirt, a black fanny pack, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone who can recognize the suspect or has any information is asked to call 206-296-3311, or contact Detective Hoaglan at Hersh.Hoaglan@kingcounty.gov.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Just call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text the info through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or at P3Tips.com.

