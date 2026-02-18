Convicted sex trafficker arrested on domestic violence charges in Bellevue, WA

The Brief Reginald Irvin, 48, a convicted felon who served 15 years for sex trafficking, has been charged with four domestic violence crimes in Bellevue, including assault and burglary. Police used a K9 team to track Irvin after he allegedly injured a woman and attacked her son; he surrendered after officers breached a locked fence. Irvin, who has prior convictions for domestic violence and violating a court order, is being held on $150,000 bail and is scheduled for a review hearing Friday.



A convicted felon who was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison in 2013 for sex trafficking – which the U.S. attorney said involved beating women and exercising violent control over them – is back behind bars.

King County prosecutors have charged 48-year-old Reginald Irvin with four domestic violence crimes in Bellevue, including assault and burglary.

What they're saying:

On Feb. 2, a King County Sheriff's K9 team was dispatched to help Bellevue police locate a suspect wanted on a felony court order violation.

Court documents show Irvin is accused of injuring a woman and attacking her son before taking off from their home.

(King County Sheriff's Office)

K9 Beau caught his scent, and officers searched the neighborhood around 116th Place Southeast, tracking Irvin to a fenced bus parking lot at Southeast 58th and 119th Avenue Southeast.

After making multiple announcements, a deputy kicked in the locked fence and Irvin said he would surrender. He came out and was cuffed without incident.

Irvin has been free from federal prison for at least the last two years. Since then, he has been convicted of two counts of domestic violence and violation of a court order. He served 193 days and was released from the King County Jail on Nov. 18.

He is scheduled for a review hearing on Friday, and is being held on $150,000 bail.

(King County Sheriff's Office)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the King County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS ON FOX 13 SEATTLE

Two skiers rescued in separate backcountry incidents near Mount Baker in WA

Reptile Zoo says goodbye to Monroe, WA community following attempts to save business

Costco launches mobile app ordering for custom cakes and deli trays, easing customer woes

Mom urges son's killer to come forward after Seattle shooting in Pioneer Square

Young 12's lost football at Seattle parade leads to call from Seahawk, community response

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.