Suspect in custody after man was shot, killed in Columbia City neighborhood

Seattle Police have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed another man in the Columbia City neighborhood.

Officers were called to the area of 35th Avenue and South Dawson Street around 6:15 p.m. on June 30. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

Medics tried to revive the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Apparently, the shooting occurred near the intersection of MLK Jr. Way and S. Orcas Street. The victim appears to have driven from the location several blocks away to where officers found him.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.