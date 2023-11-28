Suspect shot, killed by deputies near South Hill Mall was Tacoma rape suspect, sources say

Pierce County deputies shot and killed a suspected violent felon in Puyallup on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies were investigating the suspect of a violent felony. They found him in an SUV and went to approach him, when he sped off. There were others in the car.

Deputies pursued, and eventually stopped the car with spike sticks near the 512 on-ramp by the South Hill Mall.

The suspect got out of the car, and as he was armed, deputies shot and killed him. Pierce County Force Investigation Team spokesperson Sgt. Charles Porche said it was unclear if the suspect fired any shots, but no deputies were injured in the incident.

Multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to FOX 13's David Rose that the suspect shot and killed was James Salanoa. He was wanted by Tacoma Police for rape, robbery and kidnapping.

Tami Long lives near the scene where the shooting occurred.

"I’ve been living here 30 years and never seen anything like this in my life," said Long. "I can’t believe this is happening in Puyallup. It’s been a nice, safe community. I don’t know what to think anymore."

At least two other people were in the SUV when it was stopped, and both were detained and taken in for questioning.

Investigators closed the road for hours to collect evidence and process the scene.

"When I first got here, I was coming home from work I tried to take the exit, and it was all closed off," said Puyallup resident Gary Christensen.

This is a developing story.