RNC headquarters lockdown prompted by suspicious package containing 2 vials of blood

The Republican National Committee headquarters in downtown Washington, D.C. was locked down early Wednesday morning after a suspicious package containing two vials of blood was discovered.

The United States Capitol Police said that at approximately 7:45 a.m. they responded to the 300 block of First Street for the report of a suspicious package.

The package was found to contain two vials of blood, authorities said. The source of the package and its contents will be further investigated. Officials believe ice packs in the package were leaking

The incident drew the Hazardous Incident Response Division and snarled traffic in the area.

No injuries were reported.