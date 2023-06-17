Expand / Collapse search

SWAT team arrests man for attempting to kidnap a child in West Seattle

Seattle Police say they responded to reports of an attempted kidnapping in West Seattle Friday morning.

SEATTLE - Police arrested a man for attempting to kidnap a child in West Seattle Friday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 11 a.m., officers responded to the corner of Delridge Way SW and SW Juneau St.

Authorities say the 39-year-old suspect attempted to kidnap a child from a nearby business without authorization. It was reported that staff members were able to intervene, and the child was safely returned to his legal guardians.

The SPD says the suspect then barricaded himself inside his home. A SWAT team arrived, served a search warrant and took him into custody. 

He will be booked into the King County Jail for attempted kidnapping.