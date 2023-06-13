Taco Bell Crocs: Do you cop or drop?

article

Yeezy Slides are out, Taco Bell Slides are in.

Taco Bell has teamed up with the iconic fashion brand Crocs to help you Live Más with what will most likely be the ultimate summer grail.

Both companies have reimagined the classic Crocs Mellow Slide by adding some flare with Taco Bell's signature colorway.

"This collaboration delivers on what both of our brands do best—listening to our fans and bringing their ideas to life in fun and unexpected ways," said Heidi Cooley, Chief Marketing Officer, Crocs. "We know it doesn't get much better than kicking back in comfort with a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, so pairing our Mellow Slide with Taco Bell is the perfect combo!"

These absolute bangers drop nationwide on June 28 and are exclusively available on Crocs.com.

Early access for the slides will be awarded to fans who have reached "FIRE!" Tier status in their Taco Bell apps. If you've achieved such greatness, check your app inbox on June 20 for an exclusive link to be granted priority access to enter Crocs.com.



