Tacoma, WA man arrested for Gig Harbor explosion

A Tacoma man accused of planting explosive devices now has his bail set at $300,000 in Pierce County as his case heads to a court battle. He has warrants connected to nine prior cases, causing the higher-end bail amount, according to court records.

Around 9 p.m. on Dec. 26, prosecutors say the 60-year-old committed various crimes related to harassment, domestic violence, and explosives, including attempted first-degree assault and malicious placement of an explosive device.

Statements from the victim, the defendant's ex-girlfriend, allege she broke up with him that day, and he returned late at night and set off the explosive device. Responding police officers in Tacoma say it was about 13 feet from her bedroom window, the room she was in at the time of the incident.

What they're saying:

"The State is extremely concerned about the safety of the victim and the public," read a portion of newly-released court documents in the case this week.

According to the court, the victim told police her then-boyfriend had previously threatened her several times and said she "would regret it" if she ever broke up with him.

Ring camera footage shared with police showed a car matching the description of the suspect's vehicle, according to documents released on Sunday, Dec. 28. This is when officers went to his residence and made the arrest just after midnight without incident.

A little over an hour later, Tacoma officers obtained a search warrant and found a lighter and cut up pipe pieces in the suspect's car.

