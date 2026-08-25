Tacoma, WA hosts 4th annual health, safety fair for students ahead of school year

The Brief The Tacoma Police Department will host its 4th Annual Kids Health & Safety Fair on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tacoma Dome. The themed "School Ready on Day 1" event offers free back-to-school supplies, new clothing, healthcare services, food assistance, and hands-on STEM stations, provided children are present in person. City officials expect a large turnout following last year's crowd of over 4,000 attendees, with free Tacoma Dome parking and Pierce Transit passes available to help families access the event.



The Tacoma Police Department will host its 4th Annual Kids Health & Safety Fair on Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Tacoma Dome, offering local families free school supplies, essential clothing items, and healthcare services ahead of the upcoming academic year.

The event, themed "School Ready on Day 1," runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizers said children must be physically present at the fair to receive giveaway supplies and direct health services.

Health and safety fair in Tacoma

The city of Tacoma anticipates a massive crowd this year after last year’s event drew over 4,000 attendees.

What we know:

The fair offers complimentary resources supplied by community partners and local sponsors.

Families can access backpacks stocked with school supplies, haircuts, bicycles, helmets, personal care bags, and new clothing items such as coats, tennis shoes, jeans, T-shirts, socks, and undergarments.

Medical services will be available at no cost, including routine vaccinations, dental cleanings, and screenings for vision, hearing, and blood pressure. Food assistance will also be provided on-site by Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank.

What to expect:

This year's event highlights interactive STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) stations designed to engage students in hands-on learning experiences, featuring exhibits with robotics, 3D printers and drones.

Local perspective:

To ease transportation barriers for attending families, free parking will be provided at the Tacoma Dome.

Additionally, Pierce Transit will make one-day transit passes available to attendees, with complete distribution details to be announced prior to the event.

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The Source: Information in this story came from an official event announcement released by the Tacoma Police Department, event materials provided by the City of Tacoma.



