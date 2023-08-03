Tacoma Humane Society seeks help saving cat shot by .22 caliber gun

article

The Humane Society of Tacoma and Pierce County is asking for help saving a cat who was shot by a .22 caliber weapon.

According to the Humane Society, Tacoma Animal Control brought the 9-month-old cat into the shelter on July 28.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The Humane Society of Tacoma and Pierce County

The cat, now named ‘Pearl’, has a bullet lodged in her chest. It severed a nerve, which has immobilized her front leg. Now she is in urgent need of an amputation to prevent her from further injury and lifelong pain.

Anyone who would like to make a donation for her life-saving surgery is encouraged to visit the shelter’s website here.

The shelter says this is the third cat to be brought in with a gunshot wound in the last five months.

This last April, another cat was brought in after being shot in the leg, shattering her femur. A few weeks later, a cat was brought in after being shot in the head with a BB gun, causing irreparable damage to his eye.

The shelter says donations can go further to help other animals like Pearl. Petco Love is matching donations for the shelter’s Day of Giving event by quadrupling every donation up to $75,000.