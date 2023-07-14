Tacoma man charged for allegedly producing child porn of girl he lived with

A Tacoma man has been federally charged for producing images of child sexual abuse after an investigation all the way in Australia pointed back to him, according to court documents.

In December 2022, Australian law enforcement sent a lead to U.S. law enforcement indicating they had identified a victim of child sexual abuse posted online by a user based in the United States with a specific moniker. That user sent messages describing his sexual abuse of a girl whom he lived with, according to court documents.

The user also posted photos of the abuse, according to court documents. He also asks other users to post child sexual abuse material, including depictions involving violence, court documents allege.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) was able to identify the person who posted the abuse photos as 37-year-old Steven Corona.

An investigation determined that Corona allegedly created images and videos of child sexual abuse from June 2019 to September 2019. The investigation determined that Corona had been living in the victim's household and provided childcare at times during this period.

If convicted, Corona could serve a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years in prison, to up to 30 years in prison.