Tacoma Police investigate shooting with multiple victims

Police in Tacoma are investigating a shooting that left multiple people injured early Saturday morning.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 2:20 a.m., three people with gunshot wounds checked themselves into a nearby hospital. One victim had life-threatening injuries.

Detectives arrived at the hospital to try and figure out any suspect information, and where the shooting happened.

FOX 13 reached out to the TPD, and its detectives believe the shooting may have happened in South Tacoma, possibly Pierce County.

The TPD says family members are with the victims and are requesting privacy.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.