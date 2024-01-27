Tacoma Police thank good Samaritan who rescued boater

The Tacoma Police Department thanked a good Samaritan who rescued a boater that fell into the waters of the Puget Sound last year.

On June 28, 2023, Tacoman Jim Fraser noticed a boater who was struggling to stay afloat, and at 80 years of age, Fraser ran into the water and pulled the boater to safety.

The department recently honored Fraser with the Medal of Courage.

TPD said Fraser is a model community member, having risked his life to help someone in need.

