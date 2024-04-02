Taiwan struck by 7.4 earthquake, damaging buildings and causing tsunami

Early Wednesday, the entire island of Taiwan was struck by a powerful earthquake, which resulted in building collapses in a southern city and triggered a tsunami that hit southern Japanese islands, the Associated Press reported.

According to Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring agency, the earthquake's magnitude was recorded as 7.2, whereas the U.S. Geological Survey reported it as 7.4. The earthquake occurred at 7:58 a.m., approximately 18 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien, with a depth of about 35 kilometers (21 miles).

The earthquake is considered to be the largest in Taiwan since a tremor in 1999 inflicted widespread damage.

Taiwan sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a zone of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean where the majority of the world's earthquakes occur.

In lightly populated Hualien, a five-story building sustained significant damage, with its first floor collapsing and the remainder leaning at a 45-degree angle. In the capital, Taipei, tiles fell from older buildings and certain newer office complexes.

Train service, serving the island's population of 23 million people, was suspended, along with subway service in Taipei. However, the situation swiftly normalized in the capital, with children attending school and the morning commute seemingly unaffected.

Satellite view of Taiwan.

Wu Chien-fu, head of Taiwan's earthquake monitoring bureau, noted effects felt as far as Kinmen, a Taiwanese-controlled island off China's coast. Multiple Taipei aftershocks occurred within an hour of the initial quake.

The Japan Meteorological Agency forecast a tsunami up to 3 meters (9.8 feet) for southern Japanese islands, with a 30-centimeter (about 1-foot) wave detected on Yonaguni island's coast 15 minutes after the quake. Waves likely reached Miyako and Yaeyama islands.

