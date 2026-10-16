The Brief Four people, including three children and a teacher, were killed in a shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon. Teacher Megan Lambert, 25, reportedly tackled the gunman before a parent entered the school and fatally shot the 16-year-old suspect. Two others were injured, including a 7-year-old girl in serious condition. Police are still investigating the shooter's motive.



A teacher threw her cellphone and tackled a teen gunman during a deadly shooting at an Oregon elementary school, likely saving lives before a parent followed the attacker inside and shot him.

What we know:

The shooting, which occurred on Thursday at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, killed four people: three students and a teacher.

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said 16-year-old Griffin J. John II, a former student at the school, crossed the street, threw a pump-action shotgun over a fence, and climbed over to access the property. After firing at a driver in a red pickup who confronted him, the gunman shot through locked glass door panes to force entry into the building.

Flowers and candles are seen at a makeshift memorial outside Silver Rail Elementary in Bend, Ore., Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, a day after a deadly shooting. (AP Photo/Joe Kline)

Teacher tackles shooter during elementary school attack

Inside a special needs classroom, the gunman fired as many as 15 rounds. During the attack, a teacher in the classroom threw her cellphone at the gunman and tackled him.

The teacher was identified as Megan Lambert, 25, a first-year teacher at Silver Rail Elementary School. Chief Krantz called her actions "heroic."

The victims killed in the classroom include:

Rhoam Summer, a 5-year-old boy

An 8-year-old child

An 11-year-old child

Megan Lambert

A 7-year-old girl and a 54-year-old teacher, identified by family as Becky Drury, were wounded and taken to a hospital. Drury suffered injuries to her left arm and right hand and underwent surgery, while the 7-year-old girl remained in serious condition.

What they're saying:

"The teacher who was willing to stand and fight for her children, incredible. And I think we all recognize that that is true heroism. And, we don't see that a lot in society, and we recognize it when we need to, and our community appreciates it," Chief Krantz said during a press conference on Friday.

The parent who stopped the attack, identified by family as 36-year-old Kaylub Giamanco, witnessed the shooting outside, drove into the parking lot, and followed the gunman inside. Giamanco, a father of two girls enrolled at the school, shot the teenager several times, killing him.

"He is not seeking recognition, but instead wishes to express his gratitude to the first responders, school personnel and community for the outpouring of love and support," Kenda Freeman, Giamanco's mother, said in a statement.

In a statement, the family of teacher Megan Lambert thanked Giamanco.

"We want the bystander who intervened to know, we know he is going through a rough time, but we are grateful, and we think he is a hero," her family said. "You selflessly put yourself at risk for others."

Flowers are placed beside a sign at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Ore., on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, a day after a deadly shooting. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

The backstory:

Authorities said the shooter, Griffin John, was a former special needs student at Silver Rail Elementary School, and all shots were fired inside a single special needs classroom.

John used a pump-action shotgun purchased by his mother, according to a law enforcement official. Investigators found 44 additional rounds of ammunition on the suspect or in his backpack.

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown if John was taught in the classroom where the attack occurred. Police are still investigating a possible motive.

What's next:

Bend Police will remain on the school scene until Tuesday at the earliest as the investigation continues. Classes and activities were canceled across Bend schools on Friday.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Bend, Oregon school shooting: What to know about the suspect

WA election office targeted in nationwide suspicious mail investigation

Alert Seattle sign-ups spiked following ‘Bite of Seattle’ shooting

Disturbing video of infant monkeys at UW lab reignites debate over primate research

‘It's already here’: Western WA faces unusually early flu surge

Seattle-area highway closures to cause heavy traffic this weekend

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.