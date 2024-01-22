Teen arrested for driving stolen car in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy accused of driving a stolen car in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Officers were called to reports of a stolen vehicle near 15th Ave S and S Lander St around 5:00 p.m. Sunday. While they were on their way, dispatch alerted them of a disturbance involving the car's owner, their friends and several juvenile suspects.

Police arrived and spoke with the car owner's husband, who said her car was stolen, and he had tracked it down and confronted the young suspects.

The husband said the kids tried to speed away in his wife's car, but crashed into another vehicle. He ran over and fought with one of the passengers, but eventually the driver was able to escape.

Police tracked the stolen vehicle to a parking lot near Melrose Ave and E Olive Pl. The driver suspect was eventually identified while getting off a bus, and police booked him into juvenile detention for possession of a motor vehicle.