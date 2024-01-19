Woman arrested on several felony warrants after hours of negotiation from SWAT team

A woman was arrested and booked into King County Jail after allegedly firing shots at another woman and hiding in a Capitol Hill apartment for several hours.

Seattle Police say the incident started around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday when a 33-year-old allegedly fired two shots at a 22-year-old woman in the Madrona neighborhood.

The victim and the suspect knew each other, and the shooting stemmed from an argument, according to the victim. Thankfully, none of the bullets hit the 22-year-old.

The 33-year-old who fired the shots drove off and the victim called 911 an hour later.

Officers developed probable cause to arrest the 33-year-old for assault.

They found the getaway car, which led them to an apartment on East Howell Street in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The suspect refused to leave the apartment.

A SWAT team and Hostage Negotiation Team responded.

After several hours, the woman surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.

Officers did not find a gun, but they found the victim’s cell phone in the suspect’s possession.

She was booked into the King County Jail on an assault charge and for several felony warrants.