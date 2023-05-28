Teen shot at Lincoln park in West Seattle

article

Police are investigating a shooting at Lincoln Park Saturday night that sent a teenager to the hospital.

Seattle police responded to reports of gunfire at around 11:45 p.m. in the 8000 block of Fauntleroy Way Southwest.

At around 11:45 p.m., officers said they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Upon investigation, officers found evidence of a party, including several shell casings and property damage. The circumstances that led up to the shooting are still unknown. GVRU detectives will lead the investigation into the incident.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding the shooting to call SPD's violent crime tip line at (206) 233-5000.