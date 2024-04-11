Top weekend things to do in Seattle April 12-14

article

Looking for something to do this weekend? The Seattle Mariners are back in the Emerald City for their second homestand of the season. The Washington Spring Fair is officially underway, and some famous comedians, such as Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Jim Gaffigan, are in town.

If you decide to head out for something, make sure to dress for the occasion and check the latest weather forecast before you leave.

Washington Spring Fair (Puyallup Spring Fair)

The Washington Spring Fair (also known as the Puyallup Spring Fair) is here! April 11-14 & 18-21.

Its hours are Thursday from 2 to 10 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

The annual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival began last month, and it's one of the largest tulip festivals in the U.S.

Hundreds of thousands of people visit the tulip farms each year, and organizers want to make sure visitors make the best of their trip. Check out our Skagit Valley Tulip Festival guide for all the details and need-to-know information before you go.

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago Cubs

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 01: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners at bat against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on October 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Seattle Mariners are taking on the Chicago Cubs in a three-game series from April 12-14.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler at WaMu Theater

TV stars and comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are bringing their "Restless Leg Tour" to Wamu Theater this Saturday, April 13.

Jim Gaffigan at Paramount Theatre

Jim Gaffigan shares hilarious observations on life in his "Barely Alive Tour" coming to Seattle's Paramount Theatre from April 11 through April 14.

What concerts are coming to Seattle this weekend?

BoyWithUke

BoyWithUke, whose bio is simply "just a boy with a ukulele", has made a big splash in the music world, with 6,676,145 people listening to him every month on Spotify. His hit song "Toxic" has accumulated nearly 671 million plays since its release in 2022. Catch him live at ShowBox SoDo on Friday, April 12.

Sampha

Sampha, a singer, songwriter and producer from London, has millions of plays on Spotify. He has collaborated with some of the world's most popular artists, like Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Alicia Keys and Frank Ocean. He is set to perform at Showbox on Saturday, April 13.

Old 97's

Check out Old 97's and hear their alt-country hits like "Question", "Champaign, Illinois" and "Timebomb" at Showbox on Sunday, April 14 in Seattle.

Harry Potter: Magic at Play

Journey through rooms that plunge you into the heart of the series in "Harry Potter: Magic at Play." It offers engaging exhibits suitable for all age groups, capped off with a visit to a gift shop.

The experience is located at The Bravern, 11111 NE 8th St., Bellevue.

Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival

Come and join the festivities at the Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival! It's a vibrant tribute to the enduring bond between Seattle and Japan, commemorating the generous donation of 1,000 cherry trees back in 1976. There will be Japanese art, dancing, music, martial arts and delicious food all at Seattle Center's Armory and Fisher Pavilion, located at 305 Harrison St.