Top weekend things to do in Seattle May 31 - June 2

Looking for something to do this weekend? Pride Month officially kicks off on Saturday, the Seattle Mariners are in town all weekend and multiple festivals are happening around Puget Sound.

Bite of Greece Seattle

Bite of Greece Festival is back all weekend long. Check out Greek food, wine and music at the Church of the Assumption in Seattle.

Here's a look at the Bit of Greece schedule:

Friday, May 31: 12-9 p.m.

Saturday, June 1: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday, June 2: 12-6 p.m.

HONK! Fest West in Seattle

HONK! Fest West is back in Seattle all weekend long. Check out energetic performances from street bands from around the world. The best part, it's completely FREE.

Here's a look at the HONK! Fest West schedule:

Friday, May 31: 6-10 p.m. in Georgetown

Saturday, June 1: 12-8 p.m. in Columbia City

Sunday, June 2: 12-6 p.m. in Pratt Park

Pride in the Park Seattle

Live music, dance music, speakers, food trucks and beer gardens will be featured at the Pride in the Park festival at Volunteer Park in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The event takes place on June 1 from 12 to 7 p.m.

Pride Month kicks off on June 1, and this year, Seattle is celebrating a special milestone: 50 years of Pride parades in the Emerald City. Be sure to check out our full guide for future pride events in the Pacific Northwest.

Anacortes Waterfront Festival

Enjoy free boat tours, live entertainment, food, and kids’ fun at the Anacortes Waterfront Festival, Cap Sante Marina, 1019 Q Ave.

The event runs June 1 and June 2 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Best of all, the festival is FREE.

Maritime Gig Festival

The Maritime Gig Festival in Gig Harbor will include a pancake breakfast, a fun run, a parade, live music, food and a car show. The event runs on June 1 and June 2.

Seattle Mariners vs. L.A. Angels this weekend

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 27: Bryce Miller #50 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the second inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 27, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers / Getty Images)

The Seattle Mariners will be playing three back-to-back games against the Los Angeles Angels from May 31 - June 2.

Friday, May 31: Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels at 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, June 1: Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels at 4:15 p.m.

Sunday, June 2: Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels at 1:10 p.m.

