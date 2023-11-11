Things to do: Bristol Bay Salmon Week, 'WildLanterns' at Woodland Park Zoo

Looking for something to do in Western Washington this weekend? If you're in the mood for seafood, Bristol Bay Salmon Week is underway with more than 40 restaurants participating around Puget Sound. Also, 'WildLanterns' is back at the Woodland Park Zoo!

As always, be sure to check the weather forecast before you head out the door.

Bristol Bay Salmon Week

'WildLanterns' at Woodland Park Zoo

Seahawks vs. Washington Commanders

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 7: Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark (55) gets the crowd pumped up in the second quarter during a game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks on October 7, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA. (Photo Expand

The Seattle Seahawks take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 12. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

FREE Things to do:

LIVE MUSIC IN SEATTLE

Nov. 11

Nov. 12