Things to do: Bristol Bay Salmon Week, 'WildLanterns' at Woodland Park Zoo
Looking for something to do in Western Washington this weekend? If you're in the mood for seafood, Bristol Bay Salmon Week is underway with more than 40 restaurants participating around Puget Sound. Also, 'WildLanterns' is back at the Woodland Park Zoo!
As always, be sure to check the weather forecast before you head out the door.
Bristol Bay Salmon Week
'WildLanterns' at Woodland Park Zoo
Seahawks vs. Washington Commanders
The Seattle Seahawks take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 12. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
FREE Things to do:
- Bellevue Botanical Garden
- Classical music concerts
- Frye Art Museum (Wed. - Sun.)
- Gates Foundation Tour (Wed. - Sat.)
- Gold Rush Museum (Wed. - Sun.)
- Music in Lake Forest 7 p.m. (Fri. - Sat.)
- Olympic Sculpture Park
- Walks in Seattle
LIVE MUSIC IN SEATTLE
Nov. 11
- Watchhouse (Mount Baker Theatre, Bellingham)
- Keys N Krates (Wild Buffalo, Bellingham)
- Del Water Gap (The Crocodile, Seattle)
- Chappell Roan (Showbox at the Market, Seattle)
- This Wild Life (El Corazon, Seattle)
- The Infamous Stringdusters and Cris Jacobs (Neptune Theatre, Seattle)
- Jenny and The Mexicats (Edmonds Center for the Arts, Edmonds)
- French Cassettes, Shimmertraps and Don Piano (Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Seattle)
- Cam Cole (Madame Lou's, Seattle)
- Balkan Bump (Nectar Lounge, Seattle)
- Mansions (Barboza, Seattle)
- Allison Russell (Tractor Tavern, Seattle)
- Mondo Drag (Substation, Seattle)
- Jessica Audiffred (Neumos, Seattle)
- Luca Stricagnoli (Mount Baker Theatre, Bellingham)
- Trace Bundy (The Triple Door)
- Seattle Symphony (Taper Auditorium, Seattle)
- Lakim (Q Nightclub, Seattle)
- Medejin (Sunset Tavern, Seattle)
- The Okee Dokee Brothers (Town Hall Seattle, Seattle)
- Chelsea Handler (Paramount Theatre, Seattle)
- Tallies (Central Saloon, Seattle)
- JKriv (Cherry Complex, Seattle)
- Jonathan Scales Fourchestra (Sea Monster Lounge, Seattle)
- ZOOKRAUGHT (High Dive, Seattle)
- Goodtime Hustle (The Lost Dutchman, Maple Valley)
- Bryan Woolley (Quil Ceda Creek Casino, Tulaip)
- Steve Aliment (Tim's Tavern, Seattle)
- Dual Analog (Bad Bar, Seattle)
- Angelina Adams (Trillium Nursery Farm, Redmond)
- Invisible Shivers (The Rabbit Box, Seattle)
- Bell Curve (Timbre Room, Seattle)
Nov. 12
- Watchhouse (The Crocodile, Seattle)
- Pussy Riot (El Corazon, Seattle)
- AQUA (Paramount Theatre, Seattle)
- Charlotte Cardin (Neumos, Seattle)
- The Crane Wives (The Vera Project, Seattle)
- Actors (Substation, Seattle)
- Próxima Parada (Madame Lou's, Seattle)
- Riot Days (El Corazon, Seattle)
- Flammable (Chop Suey, Seattle)
- TOMI (The Vera Project, Seattle)
- Vosh (The Funhouse, Seattle)
- Origami Human (Wild Buffalo House of Music, Bellingham)
- Novul (Paramount Theatre, Seattle)