Things to do: Félix Hernández Mariners HOF, Cat Convention, Skagit Valley Fair & more

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out the Sea-Mow Convention, Félix Hernández Mariners Hall of Fame weekend, the Skagit Valley Fair, the Northwest Washington Fair, Day In Day Out Festival and Caribbean SeaFest.

Sea-Meow Convention

Catch the biggest cat convention in the Pacific Northwest this weekend. This is the first time the event is being held since the pandemic. The event features panels, performances, games and meet and greets with popular ‘internet cats.' It's happening at the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall (301 Mercer Street) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Get ticket information here.

Félix Hernández Mariners Hall of Fame weekend: Everything you need to know

This Saturday, the Seattle Mariners will be inducting "King Félix" Hernández into its Hall of Fame in front of a sold out crowd at T-Mobile Park. Saturday's game, which starts at 6:40 p.m., is sold out but tickets are still available for Friday and Sunday's games.

Find more about tickets and transportation here

Skagit Valley Fair returns to Mount Vernon

Starting Wednesday, the Skagit County Fair returns to Mount Vernon! The fair runs through Saturday and is filled with rides, fantastic food, barn animals and three different stages of entertainment. This year also features some unique exhibits including a dinosaur experience, butterfly encounter, and circus.

The fair runs form 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden, WA

In two more days, the Northwest Washington Fair kicks off in Lynden. The fair opens on Thursday and will run 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. through next Saturday.

Ticket sales are open online and will be available at the ticket office when it begins.

Along with the carnival, rodeo and demolition derby there will be some big names on the grandstand stage. Country superstar Chase Rice is set to perform on the 17th, and R&B star Ne-Yo is set to take the stage Friday the 18th.

Caribbean Sea Fest

Celebrate the Caribbean community of the Pacific Northwest at Caribbean Sea Fest! The event is open to all ages and is free to attend. Learn about the culture, listen to live music and grab a bite to eat. Happening Sunday, Aug. 13 from noon-7 p.m. at Pier 62 on Seattle's Waterfront.

Looking ahead:

‘Hadestown’ Broadway musical coming to Seattle

Are you ready for a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back?! Tickets for 'Hadestown' go on sale today. The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical is coming to Seattle at the end of October for one week only.