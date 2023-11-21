Things to do: Holiday events, tree-lighting ceremonies & MORE!

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas around Puget Sound! If you are looking to get in the Christmas spirit, we have a list of holiday events happening all over Western Washington.

As always, be sure to check our weather forecasts before you head out the door.

Christmas Ship Festival

During the Christmas Ship Festival, you can ride on the main ship with the choir, or on another boat following close behind. This is for adults only, but the whole family can watch for FREE from the shore.

Gingerbread Village

From Nov. 21 through Jan. 1, you can take the family to see displays made of mostly food with a chocolate factory theme at Gingerbread Village in Sheraton Grand Seattle. The hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., except it closes at 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Snowflake Lane

Bring the family to Bellevue Way between NE 4th and NE 8th to catch a 20-minute show filled with lights, music, falling snow, dancers and drummers!

Snowflake Lane begins at 7 p.m. Nov. 24 - Dec. 24. Best of all, it's completely FREE.

Garden d'Lights (Bellevue)

Beginning on Nov. 25 through Dec. 31, 'Garden d'Lights' will take over Bellevue Botanical Garden. Kids 10 and under are FREE, but tickets must be purchased online beforehand.

Drive-thru Christmas lights (Stanwood)

If you would like to see a million Christmas lights, displays and costumed characters, but in the comfort and warmth of your own car, look no further than the Lights of Christmas happening in Stanwood! The event runs from Nov. 24 through Dec. 30 from 5-10 p.m.

Christmas trees (Downtown Seattle)

The Festival of Trees Display at Fairmont Olympic Hotel began on Nov. 18 and will run through the 28th. Organizers say there will be 22 designer trees in the hotel lobby.

Christmas trees (Auburn)

Local businesses are designing a dozen Christmas trees during the Festival of Trees at White River Valley Museum. The festival runs through Dec. 30, but they will be closed on Nov. 23, 24 and Dec. 24. The best part, it's completely FREE!

More Christmas tree-lighting ceremonies

Bellevue at Bellevue Place (Nov. 24)

Everett at Colby & Hewitt (Nov. 24)

Seattle at Westlake Park (Nov. 24)

Arlington at Legion Park (Nov. 25)

Edmonds at Centennial Plaza (Nov. 25)

Seattle at Phinney Center (Nov. 25)

Seattle at Pike Place Market (Nov. 25)

Snohomish on 1st Street (Nov. 25)

Sumner at Old Cannery Bridge (Nov. 25)

Tacoma at Pantages Theater (Nov. 25)

Monroe at Travelers Park (Nov. 25)

Olympia at Sylvester Park (Nov. 25)

