Things To Do this weekend: Eastside Beer Week, Seahawks Training Camp & more

Eastside Beer Week

From July 28 through July 30, you can find multiple locations such as Remlinger Farms, Cairn Brewing and many other breweries and sites to join in on the beer tasting and dining in celebration of beer week. For more information click here.

Seahawks Training Camp

With the countdown to kickoff underway, Seahawks Training Camp is now here! Take a trip to the Seahawks training facility and join the other 12s as they watch their team gear up for the season. The upcoming ‘Legends + Throwback Day’ on July 30 is currently sold out, but to join the waiting list and find tickets for other dates, click here.

Bellevue Arts Museum Arts Fair

The Bellevue Arts Museum hosts the largest award-winning arts and crafts festival in the Northwest and from Friday, July 28 to Sunday, July 30 you get to participate in all the festivities. For information click here.

‘Reign of Style’ Hair Show and Competition

"Celebrating nine years of excellence," the annual northwest competition allows for barbers, stylists and cosmetology schools to display their talents in different categories. Happening Sunday, July 30 be sure to find more information here .

Goodguys Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals

Held at the Washington State Fair Events Center from July 28 through July 30 will be the 35th annual Goodguys garage car show. For more information on spectator tickets or even registering your own vehicle, click here.

Forest For The Trees

Forest For the Trees believes that are vital within cultural ecosystems and the hope of this event is to increase the accessibility and engagement of public with their unique work. This event includes a 6-floor immersive experience for the visitors as they explore a world of art activation. For more information click here.

Carvana PPA Tour

Come and watch some of the best as the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association Tour makes its way to the state of Washington from July 26-July 30. All games will be streamed live to different platforms, but tickets are also available for those who would like to watch in person. For more information click here.

Utopian Garden

A state-of-the-art projection experience is waiting for you to see at the Utopian Garden. Celebrating art, science and nature the Utopian Garden is a place where you can play in a fantasy realm brought to life by flora and fauna from Berlin, Germany. For information, click here.

Northwest Balboa Festival

From July 28 to July 30, you can enjoy three nights of live music, workshops, practice sessions and dancing at the all-new venue in Seattle. For more information click here.

Ananda Mela

Come down to Redmond City Hall as the Vedic Cultural Center presents ‘Ananda Mela’ a Joyful Festival of India. Here you can enjoy live bands, dance performances and workshops and much more. Click here for more information.

Ongoing events

Wild Waves

The theme park and water park is open daily throughout the summer. Cool off on some water slides or feel the breeze on a roller coaster. Tickets start at $49.99 for a single-day adult ticket. Right now, Wild Waves is having a special on regular season pass tickets, for $69.99 until July 4. Season passes are usually $119.99. Located at 36201 Enchanted Pkwy S in Federal Way.

See more information on tickets and activities here.

MoPOP Musuem: Hidden Worlds Exhibition

LAIKA, an animation company based out of the Portland, Oregon area is going to have a feature exhibit, showing the hidden worlds of stop-motion animation and claymation at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle. The event runs now, through the end of summer 2024.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 24: General view of atmosphere as seen during The Academy Presents "An Animation Showcase: From Celluloid To CGI" the Nuts and Bolts of Stop Motion: The Artistry and Ingenuity of LAIKA at The Academy Theatre at Lighthouse Interna Expand

Food Truck Festival

You can catch Food Truck Festival at Westlake Park (401 Pine Street, Seattle) until the end of August. See the schedule for the trucks here.

Washington's first alpine rollercoaster