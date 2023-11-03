'This tree is a safety hazard': Bellevue neighbors concerned about city-owned tree causing more damage

The power is back on for neighbors living along SE 10th Street. It went out during Thursday’s windy weather. Wind caused a portion of a large maple tree to snap, taking down power lines in the process. While crews have restored power, the root of the issue remains.

Neighbors told FOX 13 the tree is owned by the city.

"It could have been prevented if the city would have maintained the tree," said Rafael Munos. "It’s on the city’s right-of-way."

This isn’t the first time neighbors have had issues with the tree.

"It a problematic tree," said Kristen Davey. "Big leave maples rot from the inside. They don’t look dead. When this one comes down, it takes out the road."

Davey shared photos from October 2021 when tree limbs fell and blocked the road.

"Crews came out then," she said. "We’ve had no response from the city since."

Because of Thursday’s damage, insurance claims need to be filed for property damage.

"I want to fix my car," said Stephanie Munos.

Munos’ BMW was damaged by tree limbs.

"The hood is cracked, so is the bumper and the windshield is cracked," she said.

Neighbors believe the city should help foot the bill for the damage. They also want it taken down.

"It’s not about esthetics. It’s not about the tree cover, the canopy, which the city is concerned about," said Davey. "This tree is a safety hazard, and it needs to come down."

Despite property survey markers indicating the tree falls on city property, the City of Bellevue said the tree is not their problem.

A city spokesperson said, according to city code, "Trees in yards and in the right-of-way are the responsibility of the property owner or abutting property owner to the right-of-way to maintain within the scope of the city’s code, including the tree codes."

"The neighbor has been in touch with the city," said Munos. "They say it’s a city-owned tree."

It’s unclear if the abutting property owner has plans to take down the tree or have it trimmed soon.

Neighbors just hope it's addressed before another strong wind blows through.