Thurston County officials looking for sex offender wanted for child molestation

Department of Corrections officers in Thurston County are looking for a 74-year-old convicted sex offender who has a warrant issued for child molestation.

On May 3, 2022, Dexter Gene Fortner left a treatment facility and did not make himself available to his community corrections officer. Since he fell off the radar, a warrant was issued for his arrest the following day.

The most recent confirmed sighting of him was in Mason County last month.

Fortner is known to frequent Thurston, Grays, Mason and Kitsap Counties.

Officials say he has a criminal history of failing to register as a sex offender, child molestation, and resisting arrest.

Fortner is a Level 1 sex offender. This means that a person has a low risk of sexually re-offend in the community. Level 1 sex offenders aren't typically listed on the registry unless they are out of compliance (have not recently registered) or are homeless.

He is a white man with blue eyes and gray/brown hair. He is known to have a gray beard. He is about 5'11" and weighs around 160 pounds. Officials say he has several scars on his torso and arms.

If you see him, call 911 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of South Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS or through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.