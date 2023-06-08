Thurston County Sheriff hopes to address animal abuse and control with new job proposal

Following multiple reports of animal cruelty, involving hundreds of dogs, cats and livestock, one sheriff in the South Sound has an idea to increase control and address issues of abuse.

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders proposed the creation of three new positions within the sheriff’s office. One of the proposed positions is an Animal Protection Deputy.

In a statement, Sanders wrote, "This position is desperately needed at TCSO to create a 24/7 animal control/abuse response. Animals are an intricate part of our lives and unincorporated county has lacked services."

Sanders said so far, the Thurston County Civil Service Commission approved all three positions unanimously. The other two proposed roles are a Civilian Evidence Technician and a Deputy Cadet.

Sue Meir, founder of Caring Hearts 4 Paws, said she has rescued about 300 dogs in the last two years in Thurston and Yakima counties. The most recent rescue was one month ago of a stray puppy, possibly a Basset Hound and Mastiff mix.

"Nowhere for him to go. He was afraid. He was hiding in a friend’s backyard. He was trying to bite them," said Meir.

The dog rescuer said she supports the idea of an Animal Protection Deputy serving the county.

"We really need a voice. We need a voice to take care of our animals," said Meir. "Just to have someone to call that we know is going to come when we need help."

If approved, Meir said she also hopes the Animal Protection Deputy has an emphasis on control to increase protection from disorderly animals and their owners.

"It’s so important. It’s so important. We need help in the county," said Meir.

RELATED: Teens terrorize Kitsap Co. in crime spree with mom as getaway driver

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Sanders said the next step will be presenting a proposal of all three positions to the Board of County Commissioners this summer.