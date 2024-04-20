Possible TikTok ban in the US: House vote explained

The House passed a series of foreign policy legislations in a rare Saturday session, including a bill that takes a step towards the possible banning of TikTok in the United States.

The bill requires the social media platform’s China-based owner to sell its stake or face a ban in the U.S.

But, don’t expect the app to go away anytime soon.

First, the bill needs final approval. It’s headed now for approval in the Senate, which could happen as soon as next week.

But even once that passes, as it's expected to, the company has up to a year to find a buyer for the sale.

The company will also likely try to challenge the law in court, arguing it would deprive the app’s millions of users of their First Amendment rights.

Court challenges could significantly delay the timeline set out by Congress or block the law from going into effect.

What else did the House vote on Saturday?

The House voted Saturday to also send foreign aid totaling $95 billion to Ukraine, Israel and other allies.

Those three bills, plus the one involving TikTok, are now being rolled into one package that will be presented to the Senate, where passage in the coming days is nearly assured. President Joe Biden has promised to sign it immediately.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.