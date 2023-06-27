Tolls increasing on SR 520 starting July 1

article

Starting July 1, drivers will have to pay a little bit extra to cross the SR 520 bridge.

The Washington State Department of Transportation posted multiple reminders on its Twitter that tolls will be increasing starting July 1.

The SR 520 floating bridge connects Seattle and Bellevue.

Depending on the time of day you drive, the tolls will be increasing between 20 cents and $1.10.

WSDOT is also extending the peak period hours on the bridge from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Drivers with a Good To Go! pass get a discounted rate. You can also pay by mail once you receive your toll.

See the new tolls below, or click here.