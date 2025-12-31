Trooper rescues driver after fiery crash in Tacoma, WA; another driver in custody for DUI

The Brief A state trooper rescued a seriously injured driver from a fiery wreck in Tacoma on Tuesday after a fleeing DUI suspect crashed into them. The suspect is currently in custody, with final charges pending an update on the victim's condition.



A trooper rescued a driver and another driver suspected of being under the influence was taken into custody after a fiery crash on Tuesday night in Tacoma.

What we know:

Crews with the Tacoma Fire Department responded to a report of a crash that happened near the intersection of 72nd and McKinley.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kameron Watts said a trooper was trying to stop a fleeing driver, who then crashed into another car.

After the crash, a fire broke out and the trooper rescued the driver in the other vehicle.

Watts said the victim had serious injuries.

The other driver was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, but charges will depend on the condition of the victim.

The Tacoma Police Department will continue the investigation.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Patrol.

