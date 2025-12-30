WA man convicted of trapping ex-girlfriend in dog kennel escapes courtroom

The Brief Video obtained by FOX 13 Seattle shows a convicted felon after he escaped a courtroom. Thirty-six-year-old Andy Huynh was convicted for crimes connected to torturing and tormenting his former girlfriend, including locking her in a dog kennel for hours.



A convicted felon escaped from a Pierce County courtroom this month after he was found guilty of several crimes connected to torturing and tormenting his former girlfriend.

Video FOX 13 Seattle obtained shows a deputy taking down 36-year-old Andy Huynh after he fled a courtroom.

The incident happened on the morning of December 23.

What they're saying:

"If he had gotten through that threshold and exited off the second story, he would have escaped. And this is someone who just got charged with several felonies — significant felonies," said Deputy Carly Cappetto with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Court documents FOX 13 Seattle obtained say Huynh pulled a gun on his ex-girlfriend in December 2024, when she was trying to get her belongings out of his home.

Through the investigation into that case, detectives discovered there had been another recent incident.

In October 2024, the victim said Huynh locked her in a dog kennel for four hours, poured cold water on her, used a leaf blower on her, and said degrading things to her.

"These are felony charges. It’s likely that he could spend a very long time in jail or prison," Cappetto said.

Video FOX 13 Seattle obtained shows Huynh wandering the hallways of the courthouse before a deputy arrives. There is a brief struggle between Huynh and the deputy before he is taken to the ground and arrested, according to investigators.

"Our deputies here are specifically trained for these types of situations and to keep our judges, our staff, and the county building safe," Cappetto said.

Huynh was convicted of assault with a weapon, first-degree attempted kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping, and unlawful imprisonment.

Cappetto told FOX 13 Seattle that Huynh now also faces charges of escape and resisting arrest.

