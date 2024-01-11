Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 AM PST, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
8
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 4:00 PM PST until SUN 4:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 6:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
Wind Chill Advisory
from THU 7:00 PM PST until SAT 7:00 AM PST, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast
Wind Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM PST until SAT 7:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County
Wind Chill Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM PST until SAT 7:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 3:30 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 4:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Troopers investigate drive-by shooting on SR-167 near Algona

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Algona
FOX 13 Seattle

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Troopers are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened along SR-167 near Algona Wednesday night.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), at around 8:00 p.m., dispatch received a 911 from a driver saying she and her passenger were shot at.

Troopers met with the victim at her home to investigate the shooting.

She told investigators that she and her boyfriend were traveling southbound on SR-167 near Ellingson Rd. in their silver Dodge Charger when a black BMW four-door sedan pulled next to them and began firing.

The victims told investigators that the shots were coming from the driver’s side rear passenger seat, and at the time, they thought the suspect was firing shots into the air.

Featured

Docs: Uber driver nearly hit suspect, apologized before being shot to death
article

Docs: Uber driver nearly hit suspect, apologized before being shot to death

New court documents reveal what led up to the deadly shooting of a local Uber driver in Edmonds last week.

The suspects fled and the victim continued driving along SR-167 when she noticed her tire pressure light turn on.

When she got home, she took a look at the tires and found that her car had been hit by multiple gunshots.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information that could help detectives in their investigation is asked to email Detective Haake at Russ.Haake@wsp.wa.gov.

RELATED: 3 teens arrested in connection to fire that destroyed abandoned Tacoma school

This is a developing story.