Troopers investigate drive-by shooting on SR-167 near Algona

Troopers are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened along SR-167 near Algona Wednesday night.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), at around 8:00 p.m., dispatch received a 911 from a driver saying she and her passenger were shot at.

Troopers met with the victim at her home to investigate the shooting.

She told investigators that she and her boyfriend were traveling southbound on SR-167 near Ellingson Rd. in their silver Dodge Charger when a black BMW four-door sedan pulled next to them and began firing.

The victims told investigators that the shots were coming from the driver’s side rear passenger seat, and at the time, they thought the suspect was firing shots into the air.

The suspects fled and the victim continued driving along SR-167 when she noticed her tire pressure light turn on.

When she got home, she took a look at the tires and found that her car had been hit by multiple gunshots.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information that could help detectives in their investigation is asked to email Detective Haake at Russ.Haake@wsp.wa.gov.

This is a developing story.