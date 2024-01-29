Tropicana Las Vegas announces closing date

It’s time to say goodbye to another piece of Las Vegas history.

The iconic Tropicana, which opened on April 4, 1957, will close its doors for good in the coming months, just shy of celebrating 67 years.

On Monday, Bally’s Corporation announced Tropicana will cease operations on April 2, as reported by FOX 5 Las Vegas. The property is set for demolition and the closure will make way for a "state-of-the-art integrated resort and ballpark," the press release stated.

Last April, the Oakland Athletics signed an agreement to purchase land in Las Vegas for their ballpark.

"I am deeply disappointed that the A’s have chosen not to negotiate with the City of Oakland as a true partner, in a way that respects the long relationship between the fans, the City and the team," Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao previously said in a statement.

Seven months later, Major League Baseball team owners approved the A's relocation from the Bay Area to Las Vegas.

The A’s will play their final season at the Oakland Coliseum for the upcoming 2024 season. Following the franchise’s big move, Oakland will no longer house any professional sports teams.

The Golden State Warriors moved to San Francisco in 2019 and the following year, the Raiders left Oakland for Las Vegas.

The A’s went 50-112 last season, finishing dead last in the American League West and with the worst record in all of MLB. The franchise last won a World Series in 1989.

With the new ballpark set to open in 2028, it's unknown where the A's will play from 2025-27. Front Office Sports reported there are currently three options: their current home in Oakland, sharing an arena with the Giants at Oracle Park, or Las Vegas Ballpark, home to their Triple-A affiliate.

The new ballpark will seat 30,000 people. Last season, the A's also ranked last in fan attendance with an average of 10,275 fans per game, Forbes reported.

