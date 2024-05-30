What rights does Trump lose after receiving a guilty verdict?

Former President Donald Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts on Thursday, found guilty of falsifying business records to make a hush money payment to a porn star ahead of the 2016 election.

Though he has been convicted, a lot of what's at stake depends on his sentencing, which won't come until July 11. Trump's punishment could come in the form of fines and restitution, but probation and prison time are also possibilities, though they will likely be avoided.

A sentencing in a case this big is highly dependent on the defendant and their background. Because he's a former president and his charges are for Class E felonies, which is the least serious felony charge, Trump will likely avoid any jail time, though that is ultimately up to Judge Juan Merchan to decide.

Regardless, Trump is expected to appeal the judge's decision, even if he receives a lesser sentence. If he chooses to appeal, it could take months to get an official decision, meaning the next development in the trial could be after the 2024 Presidential Election.

Related article

Legal experts also say it's "highly unlikely" that Trump will get jail time, given Judge Merchan's previous comments. Plus, there's no law prohibiting a felon from becoming the U.S. President, as the Constitution only requires presidents be natural-born U.S. citizens, at least 35 years old, and have lived in the country for at least 14 years.

Trump will still be able to vote, however he could lose his right to own a firearm, according to the federal Gun Control Act. Because Trump's felony charges are still punishable by four years in prison, meaning he could be barred from purchasing or using guns, but that's also unlikely, since his charges are all non-violent.

Though he is now technically a convicted felon, the scope of Trump's charges won't be fully felt until after his sentencing.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Can Trump still be president? What his conviction means for the election

Trump found guilty in hush money case

Is Trump going to jail? Guilty verdict reached in hush money trial

Chad Daybell found guilty on all charges in triple murder trial

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.