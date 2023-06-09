Trump described Pentagon plan of attack, shared classified map: indictment

Former President Donald Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents.

That's according to an indictment unsealed Friday that also alleges that he described a Pentagon "plan of attack" and shared a classified map related to a military operation.

Trump is accused of keeping documents related to "nuclear weaponry in the United States" and the "nuclear capabilities of a foreign country," along with documents from White House intelligence briefings, including some that detail the military capabilities of the U.S. and other countries, according to the indictment.

Jack Smith, the special counsel leading the DOJ investigation, is expected to make remarks about the case at 3 p.m. ET Friday. You can watch it live in the player above.

Read the PDF of Trump's indictment

Charged alongside with Trump was Walt Nauta, a Trump aide who was seen on surveillance camera removing boxes at Mar-a-Lago.

The indictment alleges that Nauta acted "at Trump’s direction" to move "approximately 64 boxes" of documents from the Mar-a-Lago storage room to the former president’s residence. Nauta’s actions occurred between May 23, 2022, and June 2, 2022, according to the indictment.

That total includes "approximately 30 boxes" Nauta allegedly moved on June 2, the same day Trump’s legal team was expected to examine the cache. Nauta’s actions that day came hours after he talked briefly via phone with Trump, prosecutors allege. Neither Trump nor Nauta, according to the indictment, disclosed to the former president’s attorneys that Nauta had moved any of the storage room contents.

According to prosecutors’ timeline, Trump met later that day with one of his attorneys and Nauta escorted the attorney to the storage room for his review of the documents.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to a Team Trump Volunteer Leadership Training, at the Grimes Community Complex in Grimes, Iowa, US, on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Prosecutor also allege that after leaving office in 2021, the former president showed someone working for his political action committee a map that detailed a military operation in a foreign country, prosecutors allege in the document. On another occasion that year, Trump showed a writer, a publisher and two of his staffers — none of whom had security clearances — a military plan of attack.

Trump said he’d been summoned to appear in court Tuesday in Miami. It wasn’t immediately clear what the procedure would look like.

The indictment carries unmistakably grave legal consequences, including the possibility of prison if Trump's convicted. The top charges carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

But it also has enormous political implications, potentially upending a Republican presidential primary that Trump had been dominating and testing anew the willingness of GOP voters and party leaders to stick with a now twice-indicted candidate who could face still more charges. And it sets the stage for a sensational trial centered on claims that a man once entrusted to safeguard the nation's most closely-guarded secrets willfully, and illegally, hoarded sensitive national security information after leaving office.

Within minutes of his announcement, Trump began fundraising off it for his presidential campaign. He declared his innocence in a video and repeated his familiar refrain that the investigation is a "witch hunt." He said he was due in court Tuesday afternoon in Miami, where a federal grand jury had been hearing testimony as recently as this week.

Trump has already been indicted in New York and faces additional investigations in Washington and Atlanta that also could lead to criminal charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.